Food Bank Holds Drive-Thru Food Distributions to Address Increased Demand Due to Covid-19

Southeast Missouri Food Bank has scheduled another series of Covid-19 Response Mobile food distributions to respond to the increased demand for food following temporary layoffs and school closures due to the outbreak of Covid-19. These will be drive-through distributions so you should stay in your vehicle and have a space cleared for a box of food. If you need food assistance, you should attend the mobile held in the county where you live, and bring a photo ID and a piece of mail that shows proof of residence. You should visit only one mobile per month and receive only one box per household.

The next Covid-19 Response Mobiles will be:

5 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, Church of God, 51 & 72 Junction, Patton

10 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, Bread Shed, 203 North D Street, Poplar Bluff

11 a.m. Thursday, April 2, Chaffee Veterans of Foreign Wars, 217 South Frisco, Chaffee