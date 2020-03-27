Governor Parson Signs Executive Order 20-06 to Begin Mobilizing Missouri National Guard to Assist with COVID-19 Response

Governor Mike Parson has signed Executive Order 20-06 to begin mobilizing the Missouri National Guard to assist in the state’s COVID-19 response efforts. This will increase the amount of coordination among state government partners in combating the spread of COVID-19. Governor Parson made the decision to mobilize the Guard after conferring with his state emergency management team, including officials from the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, and the State Emergency Management Agency. Missouri’s healthcare system is receiving extensive real time or near real time information and guiding data-driven priorities and decisions. Engagement with stakeholders like the Guard will help define priorities and coordinate from the planning stage to implementation. Adjutant General Cumpton said the Guard is providing specialized health and safety training to all personnel that are being mobilized in addition to guidance that all soldiers, airmen, and civilians have already received from the Department of Defense and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

