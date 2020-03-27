President Trump Approves Governor Parson’s Request for Major Disaster Declaration to Support Missouri’s Coronavirus Response

Yesterday, President Donald Trump approved Governor Mike Parson’s request for a federal major disaster declaration for the state of Missouri. The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance Program will be utilized to reimburse eligible expenditures made by local governments, nonprofit organizations, and the state for emergency protective measures by first responders and others responding to the coronavirus. Governor Parson’s request for federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance and Crisis Counseling and for federal hazard mitigation assistance to identify and reduce long-term risks associated with natural disasters are still under review.

