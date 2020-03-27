Public Health Officials Announce 673 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 673 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including seven deaths; a man in his 50s, two men and two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 90s. Approximately 87% of fatalities are among patients 60 years of age and older. Franklin and Tazewell counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 2,538 cases, including 26 deaths, in 37 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

Confirmed Cases by Race

• White – 40%

• Black – 28%

• Other – 9%

• Asian – 4%

• Left blank – 19%

Confirmed Cases by Ethnicity

• Hispanic or Latino – 7%

• Not Hispanic or Latino – 61%

• Left blank – 32%

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.