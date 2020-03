A Pulaski County, IL woman was charged with residential burglary on Wednesday. 46-year-old Teresa Cooper, of Mound City, was sentenced to 5 years incarceration in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Residential Burglary. The sentence was pursuant to a plea agreement and arose out of an incident that occurred in Mounds, Illinois, on February 25, 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...