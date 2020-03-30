FDA takes action to help increase U.S. supply of ventilators and respirators for protection of health care workers, patients

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration took action to help increase the supply of ventilators, ventilator tubing connectors, and ventilator accessories, as well as filtering facepiece respirators (FFRs) due to shortages during COVID-19, as part of their commitment to ease burdens on the health care system during this pandemic. The FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to allow for the emergency use in health care settings of certain ventilators, anesthesia gas machines modified for use as ventilators, and positive pressure breathing devices modified for use as ventilators (collectively referred to as “ventilators”), ventilator tubing connectors, and ventilator accessories that the FDA determines meet specified criteria for safety, performance, and labeling. You can learn more on the FDA website.

Like this: Like Loading...