Monday, March 30th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

For Jahrea Raheem Wallace, a desperate time allegedly called for a desperate measure. The 25-year-old Floridian–seated in the rear of a police cruiser after being arrested following a 2:40 a.m. traffic stop–sought to dispose of some narcotics on his person.

Well, actually, in his person. According to an arrest affidavit, a vehicle cam captured Wallace last month “eating a bag of drugs he pulled from his butt.” Wallace then “proceeds to eat the baggy with the drugs.”

When confronted by sheriff’s deputies, Wallace denied consuming the baggy, and then spit it out in front of a cop. The officer subsequently “swabbed the defendant’s mouth which tested positive for cocaine.”

Charged with cocaine possession, providing a false name to cops, and tampering with physical evidence, Wallace was booked into the Pinellas County lockup. He was also hit with a probation violation charge in connection with a 2019 felony grand theft conviction.