Public Health Officials Announce 1,105 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease 3-29-2020

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported yesterday 1,105 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 18 additional deaths.

Cook County: male 50s, 2 females 60s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 80s, female 80s

DuPage County: male 60s

Kane County: male 40s, 2 males 90s

Kendal County: male 60s

LaSalle County: male 80s

St. Clair County: female 70s

Bond, Knox, Menard, and Montgomery counties are now reporting cases. IDPH reported a total of 4,596 cases, including 65 deaths, in 47 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years. For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email

dph.sick@illinois.gov.