Reward offered for information regarding armed robbery

A cash reward is being offered on information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects in an armed robbery in Poplar Bluff. Captain Dave Sutton says that officers responded to a call from a residence in the 1000 block of Delano Street, regarding a robbery that had taken place. The residents reported that two black male suspects, one armed with a firearm and one with a rifle, forced their way into the home and threatened them, with one resident being hit in the head when they tried to stand. The two suspects stole cash, cellphones, and several firearms from the residence before fleeing the scene. Anyone with information on the suspects or the incident is asked to call 573-785-5776.

