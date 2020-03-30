Second case of coronavirus in Bollinger County

The Bollinger County Health Center has confirmed the second positive case of COVID-19 in Bollinger County. It was reported by a commercial laboratory. The individual is a female in her 70’s and is in isolation. Public health officials are investigating the situation and tracing any close contacts to the case. The case will continue to be monitored by the Bollinger County Health Center. Due to increased testing capabilities, the Bollinger County Health Center will release a summary of cases in Bollinger County at 4:00 PM each day.

