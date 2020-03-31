03-30-2020 Cape County COVID19 Daily Update

As of 4:30 p.m. yesterday, there are 14 positive cases of COVID19 and 2 recoveries in Cape Girardeau County. St. Francis Medical Center has tested 275 people with 5 positive cases in Cape County and 116 negative. SoutheastHealth has tested 94 people with only one positive case in Cape County and 44 negative. Other Cape County providers have tested 8 positive cases. 6 of the positive cases are travel-related, 4 are from contact with an already confirmed case, and 4 are unknown. 4 of the cases are currently hospitalized.

