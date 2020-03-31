After suspected rule-breaking park goers, Parson is deciding whether to close state parks during coronavirus outbreak
Many Missourians cooped up in their homes got out to a state park over the weekend to get some fresh air and enjoy the weather. But word has gotten out that some were not keeping their social distance. During a Capitol press conference, Governor Parson says he is considering whether to close state parks.
The rules the governor is referring to include remaining six feet apart and limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people.