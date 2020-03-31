Perry County Route B reduced for pavement improvements

Route B in Perry County, from National Guard Drive to the Cape Girardeau County line, will be reduced with a 9-foot width restriction as contractor crews widen the shoulder and repave the roadway. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily starting April 13 through Nov. 1. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

Like this: Like Loading...