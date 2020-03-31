Senator Hawley Launches New Coronavirus Resource Page for Missourians

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley has launched a new comprehensive coronavirus resource page on his website. You can find information about what is included in the “Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act” and what assistance you may be eligible for. To get the latest information, visit www.hawley.senate.gov/coronavirus. Detailed explanations, answers to frequently asked questions, and links to additional resources can be found in drop-down menus at the top of the page. For ease of use, relevant information can be found under each of the following sections:

Individuals and families

Employees

Small Businesses

Farmers and Ranchers

Students

Medical Providers

If you think you may be sick or are seeking information on prevention and treatment, you can also find CDC guidance and the latest updates from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services at the bottom of Senator Hawley’s new webpage. For more information, visit www.hawley.senate.gov/coronavirus.