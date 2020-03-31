Tuesday, March 31st, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Maryland man was arrested on Friday night for violating a state coronavirus order when he hosted a massive bonfire party. 41-year-old Shawn Marshall Myers was busted after refusing multiple orders to disperse the crowd of sixty people at his Hughesville home.

The sheriff’s office said Myers was charged with failure to comply with an emergency order implemented by Governor Larry Hogan barring gatherings of ten or more people to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

Last Sunday, Myers also attracted the authorities for holding a similar large gathering, the sheriff’s office said. But when officers arrived that time, he agreed to kick out his company, authorities said.