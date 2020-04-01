03-31-2020 Cape County COVID19 Daily Update

As of 4:30 p.m. yesterday, there are still 14 positive cases of COVID19 and 2 recoveries in Cape Girardeau County. St. Francis Medical Center has tested 345 people with 7 positive cases in Cape County and 116 negative. SoutheastHealth has tested 106 people with only one positive case in Cape County and 45 negative. Cross Trails Medical Center has tested 24 people in Cape County with no positive cases and 9 negative. Other Cape County providers have tested 6 positive cases. Of the positive cases, 3 are in Cape Girardeau City, 2 in Cape Girardeau County, and 9 in Jackson City.

