Corps of Engineers activates Phase I flood fight efforts on White River

The Memphis District, U. S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is activating a Phase I flood fight on the White River in the Arkansas and Missouri-state areas due to high river stages. During Phase I flood fight activities, USACE personnel deploy to the field and monitor all federal flood control works including levees, floodwalls and pumping stations. They also monitor rainfall amounts in the affected areas and National Weather Service forecasts to determine if further action is warranted. The Mississippi Valley Division headquarters in Vicksburg, Mississippi, is coordinating all flood fight activities in the Mississippi Valley. The USACE Emergency Operations Center in Memphis is directing all flood fight activities in its boundary in partnership with the affected states, levee districts, and other local interest groups.

