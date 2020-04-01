Public Health Officials Announce 937 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease 3-31-2020 UPDATE

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 937 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 26 additional deaths.

Cook County: 2 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 female 60s, 5 males 70s, 2 females 70s, 3 male 80s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 2 females 70s

Kane County: 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 female 60s

McLean County: 1 male 70s

Morgan County: 1 male 80s

St. Clair County: 1 female 30s

Will County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 80

Ford and Ogle counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 5,994 cases, including 99 deaths, in 54 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.



For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.