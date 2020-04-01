Everyone can help stop the spread of COVID-19 by washing your hands regularly with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose. If soap and water are not available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that you use alcohol-based hand sanitizers containing at least 60% alcohol. The alcohol in hand sanitizer works best when you rub it all over your hands, making sure to get between your fingers and on the back of your hands. Do not wipe or rinse off the hand sanitizer before it is dry. Do not use hand sanitizer if your hands are visibly dirty or greasy; wash your hands with soap and water instead. Visit https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/safely-using-hand-sanitizer for more information.

