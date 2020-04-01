U.S. Department of Transportation Released New Final Rule for Fuel Economy and CO2 Emissions Standards for Cars and Light Trucks

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released a new final rule for fuel economy and CO 2 emissions standards for cars and lights truck. The final Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient (SAFE) Vehicles Rule will increase the stringency of fuel economy and CO 2 emissions standards by 1.5% each year through the model year (MY) 2026, as compared with the CO 2 standards issued in 2012, which would have required increases of about 5% per year.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE SAFE VEHICLES RULE

Overall Impact:

Lower costs, thousands of lives saved, and minimal impact to fuel consumption and the environment.

$200 billion reductions in total costs over the lifetimes of vehicles through MY 2029, including the value of increased safety

reductions in total costs over the lifetimes of vehicles through MY 2029, including the value of increased safety $100 billion reductions in regulatory costs

reductions in regulatory costs $1,400 reduction of total consumer cost of ownership per new vehicle

reduction of total consumer cost of ownership per new vehicle More than $1,000 reduction in sales price per new vehicle

in sales price per new vehicle 2.7 million additional new vehicles sold (because new vehicles are more affordable)

Safety:

3,300 fewer crash fatalities

fewer crash fatalities 46,000 fewer hospitalizations after serious crashes projected over the lifetimes of vehicles built through MY 2029

fewer hospitalizations after serious crashes projected over the lifetimes of vehicles built through MY 2029 397,000 fewer injuries

fewer injuries 1.8 million fewer vehicles damaged in crashes

Environment:

All new vehicles will continue to be subject to the strict pollution standards of the Clean Air Act and new vehicles will be subject to higher pollution standards than the older vehicles that will be retired because of this rule

and new vehicles will be subject to higher pollution standards than the older vehicles that will be retired because of this rule 40.4 mpg projected overall industry average required fuel economy in MY 2026, compared to 46.7 mpg projected requirement under the 2012 standards

The SAFE Vehicles Rule increases U.S. competitiveness by reducing regulatory costs by as much as $100 billion through the model year 2029. According to NHTSA/EPA projections, it will also boost new vehicle sales through the model year 2029 by up to 2.7 million vehicles. At a time of sudden economic uncertainty, the SAFE Vehicles Rule provides help for millions of American workers and thousands of businesses in the auto sector and related industries by cutting costs and increasing sales of safe new vehicles.

By reducing the average price of a new vehicle by about $1,000, this right-sized rule will make it easier for Americans to afford to buy newer, cleaner, and safer vehicles.

At the same time, the SAFE Rule continues to protect the environment by increasing the stringency of CAFE and CO 2 emissions standards over the next five years, ensuring that Americans will have a wide range of affordable, safe, and fuel-efficient vehicles to choose from. Under the SAFE Rule, the projected overall industry average required fuel economy in MYs 2021-2026 is 40.4 miles per gallon, compared to 46.7 mpg projected requirement in MY 2025 under the 2012 standards, and the new rule reduces the number of credits that are not associated with improved fuel economy.

This rule is the largest deregulatory initiative of this administration. The agencies project that under these final standards, required technology costs would be reduced by $86 to $126 billion over the lifetimes of vehicles through MY 2029. At the same time, the SAFE Vehicles Rule provides regulatory certainty by establishing one set of national fuel economy and CO 2 emissions standards for passenger cars and light trucks.

Under the rule, new vehicles will continue to be required to meet the Clean Air Act’s strict pollution standards, ensuring that air quality will be protected from smog-forming emissions. The rule will also see CO 2 reductions year over year.

The final rule can be found at: www.NHTSA.gov/SAFE.