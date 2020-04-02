04-1-2020 Cape County COVID19 Daily Update

As of 4:30 p.m. yesterday, there are 15 positive cases of COVID19 and 3 recoveries in Cape Girardeau County. St. Francis Medical Center has tested 402 people with 7 positive cases in Cape County and 156 negative. SoutheastHealth has tested 119 people with 2 positive cases in Cape County and 47 negative. Of the positive cases, 4 are in Cape Girardeau City, 2 in Cape Girardeau County, and 9 in Jackson City. 7 of the cases are travel-related, 4 are from contact with an already confirmed case, and 4 have no known contact. 5 have been hospitalized.

