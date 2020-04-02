Butler County authorities searching for an armed suspect

Authorities in Butler County are searching for a suspect who evaded police custody on Tuesday. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs says that a white male jumped out of his vehicle during a traffic stop in Oglesville, before running into a residence in the 3100 block of Highway N. The man was holding a firearm when he fled into the home, and after about 30 minutes, three individuals left the house. A fourth person left a few hours later. The armed suspect was not found inside the residence and is currently being searched for.

