Jackson, Cape County dispatch centers consolidate

The Jackson Police Department dispatch center officially consolidated with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department dispatch center Wednesday morning to form the Cape Girardeau County Consolidated Dispatch Center. The merger is part of an ongoing process to save costs while continuing to provide Cape Girardeau County with advanced emergency communication services by combining its public-safety answering points, or PSAPs, into a central location in the sheriff’s office. Calls placed to the Jackson Police Department phone number, (573) 243-3151, will be answered by a voice attendant with a list of phone extensions. By following the prompted instructions for dispatch, you will then be connected to the Cape Girardeau County Consolidated Dispatch Center.

