Southeast Missouri McDonald’s Offering FREE Beverages for Frontline Workers

McDonald’s restaurants throughout Southeast Missouri are offering free beverages to those working extra hard to serve their communities at this time. Now through April 30, first responders and healthcare workers can show their employee badge or ID in the drive-thru for a free beverage of their choice.

This offer is valid at McDonald’s restaurants in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Malden, Advance, Benton, Sikeston, Charleston, Dexter, Doniphan, Marble Hill, Miner, Piedmont, Poplar Bluff, and Van Buren in Missouri. Hours may vary by participating location and no purchase is necessary.