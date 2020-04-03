04-2-2020 Cape County COVID19 Daily Update

As of 4:30 p.m. yesterday, there are still 15 positive cases of COVID19 and 3 recoveries in Cape Girardeau County. St. Francis Medical Center has tested 460 people with 7 positive cases in Cape County and 159 negative. SoutheastHealth has tested 128 people with 2 positive cases in Cape County and 51 negative. Cross Trails Medical Center has tested 28 people in Cape County with no positive cases and 12 negative. Other Cape County providers have tested 6 positive cases. Of the positive cases, 6 are female and 9 are male. All the cases are in the age range of 20 to 90 years old.

