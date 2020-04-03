Attorney General Schmitt and the Missouri Hospital Association Urge Missourians Not to Hoard Medical Supplies

As we move forward in the COVID-19 crisis and supplies are stretched to meet expanding needs, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Missouri Hospital Association President and CEO Herb Kuhn are urging you not to hoard medical supplies.

President Trump issued an executive order last week also cautioning against the hoarding of medical supplies. The order reads, “it is the policy of the United States that health and medical resources needed to respond to the spread of COVID-19, such as personal protective equipment and sanitizing and disinfecting products, are not hoarded.”

The Attorney General’s Office and the Missouri Hospital Association also recently warned about medical supply chain price gouging.

For more information and resources on COVID-19, visit the Missouri Hospital Association’s dedicated page at: https://web.mhanet.com/coronavirus-disease.aspx or the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services’ page at: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/.