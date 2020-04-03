COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Situational Update from Southern Seven Health Department’s Executive Director – April 3, 2020

On April 1st the first positive COVID-19 patient was diagnosed in the southern seven county region. This patient is a female in her 60’s from Massac County. Currently, the

investigation into the case is being conducted. Beginning next week, Southern Seven Health Department will implement new measures to keep residents and staff safe from COVID-19. Beginning on April 6th, their WIC clinic sites will be open one day a week and coupons will be disbursed via curbside.

Offices will be open as follows:

Alexander on Tuesday

Hardin on Wednesday

Johnson on Thursday

Massac on Tuesday

Pulaski on Thursday

Union on Tuesday

Their Public Health Clinics will also be open one day per week. Offices will be open as follows:

Alexander on Wednesday

Hardin/Pope on Wednesday

Johnson on Friday

Massac on Friday

Pulaski on Wednesday

Union on Friday

Head Start sites will remain closed. Meals will continue to be prepared a week at a time and handed out to the Head Start children and any child who needs them.

Their most immediate message to the communities is: STAY PREPARED. COVID-19 is still spreading quickly spreading throughout the US and state of Illinois. To date there are 7,695 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois in 61 counties. There have been 157 deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois. As of today, the CDC is reporting a total of 213,144 cases in the United States with 4,513 deaths.

In Illinois, the number of cases can be reduced by adhering to public health guidance on social distancing which includes staying at home. Other guidance includes; washing hands frequently, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, and staying home when you are ill. COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases. If you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, you need to call your health care provider for further guidance. There have been four, COVID-19 hotlines established for residents of the Southern 7 region. These are:

Massac Memorial Hospital 1-618-638-1344 (7am-7pm line) Southern Illinois Healthcare 1-844-988-7800 (24 hour line) St. Francis Medical Center 1-573-331-4200 (7am-5pm line) Baptist Health 1-888-227-8478 (24 hour line)

For more information visit cdc.gov/coronavirus or idph.illinois.gov. You can also call the IDPH Hotline with questions at 1-800-889-3931. They have established a page on their website (southern7.org/coronavirus) where you can find information. You can also follow them on Facebook or Instagram for updates.