Governor Parson Highlights Missouri’s Ongoing Efforts to Combat COVID-19

In yesterday’s press briefing, Governor Mike Parson highlighted the state’s ongoing efforts to respond to the COVID-19 crisis in Missouri.

Yesterday, Governor Parson signed his sixth Executive Order in response to COVID-19. Executive Order 20-07 suspends late penalties for concealed carry license renewals.

Sheriffs in each county process request for concealed carry license renewal and are required to assess penalties for individuals who seek to renew a license after the expiration date. This Executive Order waives the requirement that sheriffs enforce the penalty on late renewals. By doing so, this not only promotes public health and social distancing but also frees up local law enforcement officers from administrative tasks.

In addition to six Executive Orders, 276 state statutes and regulations have been waived or suspended to ease regulatory burdens that interfere with Missouri’s COVID-19 response efforts.

The state has approved the purchase of tens of millions of dollars worth of PPE and is working rapidly to get these shipments out across the state.

On March 21, Governor Parson directed Dr. Williams to order statewide social distancing. On March 24, Governor Parson requested, and since received approval for, a federal major disaster declaration for the state of Missouri. Governor Parson has also mobilized the Missouri National Guard to further assist with COVID-19 response efforts.

The Guard has been working as part of the state’s effort to identify potential alternate care sites, if needed, around Missouri.

Along with the Guard, the agencies involved in these site surveys are DHSS, the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the Missouri Office of Administration, the Missouri Hospital Association, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Over the past week, the Guard has assessed several locations throughout the state including arenas, exposition centers, and hotels at 14 sites located in Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield, Joplin, Columbia and Cape Girardeau.

The Guard is continuing assessments of sites based on several criteria, such as areas where demand could exceed capacity (bed space), areas with spaces large enough for patient populations, and areas where utilities are available to start immediate construction. Should the need arise, some of these alternate care sites could be available in 7-15 days once approved.

Governor Parson also announced in today’s briefing that since Missouri signed an agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor on Saturday, the $600 federal supplement will be effective beginning March 29 for those filing unemployment payment requests this week. These monies will be paid retroactively for claims filed on or after March 29 after the federal government issues guidance and releases the funds.

In addition to all of these efforts, Governor Parson continues to emphasize the importance of staying home.