SEMO postpones spring commencement due to COVID-19

With students now learning from home due to COVID19 precautions, SEMO has decided to postpone the May 16th commencement ceremonies. They are waiting until it is safe to have commencement before selecting a new date. The class of spring 2020 graduates will receive a printed commencement program. They are asked to share their stories and photos, reflecting on their college years at Southeast on a form at semo.edu/senior. SEMO is preparing an FAQ section on the webpage to address many questions in the near future.

