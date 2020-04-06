04-05-2020 Cape County COVID19 Daily Update

As of 4:30 p.m. yesterday, there are 16 positive cases of COVID19 and 3 recoveries in Cape Girardeau County. St. Francis Medical Center has tested 556 people with 7 positive cases in Cape County and 201 negative. SoutheastHealth has tested 162 people with 3 positive cases in Cape County and 102 negative. Cross Trails Medical Center has tested 28 people in Cape County with no positive cases and 12 negative. Other Cape County providers have tested 6 positive cases. Of the positive cases, 7 are female and 9 are male. 7 of the cases are travel-related, 4 are from close-contact to a known case, and 5 are unknown. 5 have been hospitalized. All the cases are in the age range of 20 to 90 years old.

Positive cases in other counties:

Bollinger – 1

Perry – 25

Scott – 7

Stoddard – 7