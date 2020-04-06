Cape Girardeau Public Library to Remain Closed Until Further Notice Cape

The Cape Girardeau Public Library, in the best interests of you and staff, will remain closed until further notice. The Library closed its doors on March 17th with the hopes of reopening by April 6th. Unfortunately, due to the rapidly changing health crisis in the Cape Girardeau community, the closure must be extended. Local, State, and Federal agencies have asked all Americans to do their part to lessen the impact that COVID-19 will have on the country by practicing social distancing. The library closing their doors is their effort to do their part to keep the community healthy. While the physical library is closed, you are encouraged to access their digital branch. The digital collection can be accessed at www.capelibrary.org by clicking on the Digital Branch link. Through the Digital Branch, you have access to audiobooks, magazines, videos, and ebooks through the Overdrive/Libby and RBDigital apps. They also provide access to genealogy resources, resume help, computer skills training, and vehicle repair manuals; just to name a few. If community members do not have a library card and would like to gain access to the digital collection, they may contact library staff at us@capelibrary.org to be issued a temporary library card. Staff are available for assistance with accessing the digital collection through the us@capelibrary.org email or through our Facebook page. Library staff are also working hard to create online content for patrons, both young and old. This content, including storytimes, crafts demonstrations, and activities that families can do from home during this time of social distancing, can be found via the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages. For more information about this closure, visit www.capelibrary.org/covid-19-information/.

Like this: Like Loading...