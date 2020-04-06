COVID-19 Updates

Local Information

Building on Missouri’s efforts to control, contain, and combat COVID-19, Governor Mike Parson today issued a statewide “Stay Home Missouri” Order effective beginning at 12:01 a.m. today until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020.

The Order explicitly states that individuals currently residing within the state of Missouri shall avoid leaving their homes or places of residence unless necessary. See the full press release here.

In an effort to further combat the coronavirus, Scott County has adopted a stay-at-home order, effective at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

The Sikeston City Council unanimously approved a stay-at-home order for the entire City of Sikeston.

Missouri Foundation for Health has awarded a nearly $200,000 grant to Southeast Missouri Food Bank to hire workers displaced by the coronavirus outbreak to help pack and distribute food to seniors and many families newly in need.

The $198,720 grant will allow the food bank to hire 12 temporary employees to work full-time for the next 10 weeks to help sort, package and distribute food at the food bank’s Sikeston distribution center and at mobile food distributions held throughout its 16-county area.

Interested applicants should apply through Manpower by contacting a recruiter at 573-472-3800 or sikeston.mo@manpower.com in Sikeston. Here is more information.

Don’t forget to fill out your 2020 Census.

Business Loan Information

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

You can apply for the Paycheck Protection Program through your local bankers.

If you still have questions regarding PPP, see this updated Coronavirus Emergency Loans: Small Business Guide and Checklist from the US Chamber.

Starting April 10, independent contractors and those who are self-employed may start their applications. More information on that to follow.

Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL)

If you have already or are planning to apply for a EIDL through the SBA, you may also apply for a loan through the PPP as long as you use the money you receive from each program differently.

You can find more information with this EIDL Guide or this online step-by-step guide.

Employee Retention Tax Credit

Don’t forget there is also an Employee Retention Tax Credit, however, this cannot be combined with a PPP loan. This is the new Employee Retention Tax Credit Guide.

