Governor Parson Assures Missourians Food Supply Chain Remains Strong

At Saturday’s press briefing, Governor Mike Parson assured you that the state’s food supply chain remains strong. MDA continues to work with its partners across the state and assist with every part of the food supply chain. Director Chinn shared several updates at the briefing:

Food Insecurity – Missouri Farmers Care, a coalition of food and agriculture organizations, has launched a special fundraising campaign for the Drive to Feed Kids. Over the last three years, this drive has provided 6.5 million meals to children in need. All funds go directly to Feeding Missouri.

School Lunches – a primary demand for fluid milk is the school lunch program. On behalf of dairy farmers across the United States, Midwest Dairy donated coolers to school districts across the state to safely serve and keep milk cold. This will soon extend to food banks across the state.

Healthcare Workers – many restaurants are taking care of Missouri's hardest working citizens and vulnerable children. Restaurants are also donating to food banks and pantries.

Grocery stores are providing team member bonuses and working creatively to fill the unique needs of their communities.

Ethanol plants are shifting from fuel to hand sanitizer.

Protein companies are practicing social distancing and screening employees every day to make sure their team stays healthy.

Life science companies are providing medicine and supplies.

Many companies and organizations have stepped up to assist with the COVID-19 response in Missouri