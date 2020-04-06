Missouri National Guard assesses alternate medical facilities

The Missouri National Guard is currently working to identify alternate care sites around the state to assist in the fight against COVID-19. The Missouri National Guard is working with state and federal partners including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Missouri Hospital Association to conduct site surveys for alternate care facilities in six locations throughout the state. The tentative design of the care facilities will provide the medical community with additional options for treatment on a temporary basis during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Guard assessed the following sites for suitability:

In the Kansas City area

Hy-Vee Arena

Independence Event Center

The Adams Mark Hotel

Bartle Hall (KC Convention Center)

In the St. Louis area

America’s Center Convention Complex

The Dome at America’s Center

In the Springfield area

Bill R. Foster and Family Recreation Center

John Q. Hammons Arena

In the Joplin area

Missouri Southern Campus Leggett

Platt Athletic Center

In the Cape Girardeau area

The Show-Me Center

Student Recreation Center

In the Columbia area

The Hearnes Center

Mizzou Arena

In addition to sites physically assessed, the Missouri National Guard also completed virtual assessments of over 100 sites. The virtual assessments evaluated the validity to house patients and separate patients from one another as needed.