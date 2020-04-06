Monday, April 6th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A church in Arkansas plans to continue holding services despite federal and state guidelines against holding gatherings of more than ten people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Awaken Church in Jonesboro claimed in a Wednesday evening Facebook post that Jesus was the “first death of Covid-19,” the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The post included an image of a cross wrapped in a white sash against a sunset background, with the words “Jesus died with COVID-19 so that you didn’t have to bear it.”

In a separate post earlier on Wednesday, the church explained that it would continue to hold services despite the rapidly spreading pandemic. The local NEA Report news site first reported Awaken Church’s decision to keep its doors open to worshippers. As of Thursday afternoon, Arkansas had 624 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.