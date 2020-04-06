State of Missouri Recruiting Medical Personnel to Boost COVID-19 Response Across State

Additional medical professionals are needed by hospitals across Missouri to help meet the challenges posed by COVID-19. To supplement the state’s current health care workforce, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency, and the Missouri Department of Economic Development’s Missouri One Start Division are teaming up to recruit medical professionals not currently part of the workforce to join a specialized state team that responds to critical health emergencies. Selected medical professionals would become part of the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team (MO DMAT-1). MO DMAT-1 operates throughout the state and deploys when necessary to provide patients with on-site medical care. The state team is fully equipped to respond on-site with mobile medical facilities when required. They can also be assigned to assist in traditional health care settings, performing their jobs there just as they would at their primary job. Individuals are needed with backgrounds in the fields of:

Medicine

Nursing

Allied Health

Dentistry

Biomedicine

Laboratory Science

Logistics

Communications

Individuals are asked to consider this opportunity even if they are a health care student or graduate, are a retiree of the health care workforce, or have a recently expired professional registration.

Health care professionals are urged to apply online at https://missourionestart.com/moshcf/.

Even if not contacted right away, their services could make a significant difference in the near future as the situation evolves. Applicants will be screened based on areas of highest need.

During the COVID-19 response, MO DMAT-1 has deployed medical personnel to augment staffing at Golden Valley Hospital in Clinton and Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.

Learn more about MO DMAT-1 at https://sema.dps.mo.gov/operations/modmat-momort.htm.