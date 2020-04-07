4th positive COVID-19 case in Butler County

Officials with the Butler County Health Department have confirmed a fourth positive case of COVID-19 in Butler County. Local Health Department staff will be monitoring the case and additional follow up contacts will be done. They have already received a list of people from the patient’s contacts. This patient is self-quarantining at home. No other information will be released about the patient. The Butler County Health Department is working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the CDC, to identify and contact people who may have come in contact with the individual, while they were infectious and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms.

