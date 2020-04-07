Tuesday, April 7th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Officials all over the country can’t stop emphasizing the importance of practicing social distancing to slow down the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Now leaders in Leon County, Florida, are giving people an interesting visual to help them maintain the proper distance from others.

“This is a reminder that during COVID 19, please remember to keep at least one large alligator between you and everyone else at all times,” Leon County said on Facebook. As of Saturday afternoon, Florida had more than 11,000 cases and at least 170 deaths.

To slow the spread, officials are enforcing stay-at-home orders and urging citizens to practice social distancing. Other ways to visualize six feet include imagining two golden retrievers, the width of an average sedan, a sofa, a dining room table, or the length of a mattress.