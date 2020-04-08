04-07-2020 Cape County COVID19 Daily Update

As of 4:30 p.m. yesterday, there are 20 positive cases of COVID19, 4 recoveries, and 1 death in Cape Girardeau County. St. Francis Medical Center has tested 637 people with 9 positive cases in Cape County and 338 negative. SoutheastHealth has tested 176 people with 3 positive cases in Cape County and 129 negative. Cross Trails Medical Center has tested 29 people in Cape County with no positive cases and 28 negative. Other Cape County providers have tested 8 positive cases. Of the positive cases, 9 are female and 11 are male. 3 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 7 in the City of Cape, and 10 in Jackson. 7 of the cases are travel-related, 4 are from close-contact to a known case, and 9 are unknown. 5 have been hospitalized. All the cases are in the age range of 20 to 90 years old.

Positive cases in other counties:

Bollinger – 2

Perry – 28

Scott – 10

Stoddard – 8

Butler – 6

Dunklin – 8

Carter – 3

Ripley – 2