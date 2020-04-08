Coronavirus Orders Will Be Enforced

Pulaski County Sheriff Randy Kern and Pulaski County State’s Attorney Jim Flummer remind you that the Governor’s Executive Orders relating to the coronavirus pandemic carry the force of law and will be enforced.

There are two priority enforcement targets at this time.

The first is unlawful public gatherings of adults, and particularly those who congregate for outdoor parties. Arrests will be made as necessary.

The second is minors being out in public in violation of the limited exceptions to the stay at home order. Juvenile delinquency petitions may be filed against such minors, and parents, guardians or custodians who allow their children to violate the stay at home order may be prosecuted for Endangering the Life or Health of a Child.