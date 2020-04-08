First responders infected get worker’s comp

State health officials reported yesterday that Missouri has 3,037 confirmed COVID-19 cases, along with 53 deaths. Gov. Parson and State Labor Director Anna Hui shared that first responders who contract COVID 19 will be covered by workman’s compensation.

Hui says to have patience with the process because the department is working with historic levels of claims. She also says labor employees are working overtime and the department is recruiting help from other state agencies to help process the claims.