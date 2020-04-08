Man was taken into custody in Poplar Bluff on assault and disturbing the peace charges

A Poplar Bluff resident was arrested on suspicion of assault and disturbing the peace. The Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that 50-year-old Andre Matlock was taken into custody on Sunday after he allegedly purposefully coughed on a woman wearing a health mask at Walmart on Thursday. The woman reportedly has a compromised respiratory system, and when confronted about her mask by Matlock, he supposedly intentionally coughed in her face. He was booked in the Butler County Jail following his arrest on suspicion of 4th degree assault, and peace disturbance.

