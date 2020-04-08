MDC asks public to avoid Headwaters Access as construction continues

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) cautions you that construction continues at Headwaters Access, located off S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Access remains closed to public use until construction is complete. Anglers and other area users are advised to seek alternative locations. Access and fishing locations can be found using the MoFishing mobile app or at www.mdc.mo.gov/fishing. Once construction is complete, the area will have an expanded parking lot with 33 parking spaces and easier traffic flow design for pulling boats in and out of the area.

