Southeast Missouri Flower Shop Donating Masks to Individuals, Nursing Homes, Grocery Stores, Etc.

A flower and gift shop in Ironton has donated about 250 masks to individuals, nursing homes, grocery stores, and others during the COVID-19 pandemic. Country Bouquet shop owner Shelli Lambert says that she has a compromised immune system, and the outbreak forced her to close her storefront operations. But she found extra fabric and decided to help the community.

Lambert says she’s currently working on about 650 orders, adding that home health care workers have also reached out to her. The shop is located in the Arcadia Valley.