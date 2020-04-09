Arson reported overnight in Cape Girardeau

Tuesday night there was a report of arson in Cape Girardeau. Shortly before 7 p.m., members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a grass fire in the 1700 block of Randol Avenue near Bethany Baptist Church. Officers located a large collection of brush and building materials burning unattended in an open ditch and field, without safety measures and against local ordinance. The fire department extinguished the brush fire and police investigated the scene. Sgt. Joey Hann said that the people who started the fire had left the scene and the matter is currently under investigation.

