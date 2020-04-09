Missouri Legislature Approves $6.2 Billion Supplemental Budget to Battle Coronavirus
The Missouri Legislature has approved a historic $6.2 billion emergency relief package to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. State Representative David Wood says the supplemental budget includes additional funding for suicide prevention and mental health.
More than 100 thousand Missourians have filed for unemployment this past week. The House approved the package on a bipartisan 147-4 vote. The bill is now heading to the governor’s desk.