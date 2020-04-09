Public Health Officials Announce 1,529 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease 4-8-2020

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported yesterday 1,529 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 82 additional deaths.

Boone County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 4 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 8 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 12 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 10 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s,

Kane County: 1 male 60s

Lake County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

Macon County: 1 male 80s

Madison County: 1 female 60s

McHenry County: 1 male 70s

St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

Tazewell County: 1 female 80s

Will County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s

Stark County is now reporting a case. IDPH reported a total of 15,078 cases, including 462 deaths, in 78 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email

dph.sick@illinois.gov.