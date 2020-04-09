Public Health Officials Announce 1,529 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease 4-8-2020
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported yesterday 1,529 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 82 additional deaths.
- Boone County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 4 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 8 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 12 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 10 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s,
- Kane County: 1 male 60s
- Lake County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s
- Macon County: 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 60s
- McHenry County: 1 male 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s
- Will County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s
Stark County is now reporting a case. IDPH reported a total of 15,078 cases, including 462 deaths, in 78 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email
dph.sick@illinois.gov.