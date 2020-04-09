Thursday, April 9th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A dense Ohio man livestreamed a massive party while defiantly declaring “We don’t give a f–k about this Coronavirus” — only to be arrested over the weekend for flouting social-distancing rules.

“This is how we do it in my city, man,” 25-year-old Rashaan Davis brags in the 11-minute video, shot Friday night in Cincinnati and later posted to YouTube. “We don’t give a f–k about this Coronavirus. This is how we celebrate our Coronavirus.”

He was busted Saturday afternoon and charged with a misdemeanor for violating Governor Mike DeWine’s “stay at home” order amid the pandemic, according to a police report the authorities posted to Facebook.

Cincinnati police recommended a high bond — or none at all — until Davis can appear before a judge because of his “complete disregard for public safety.” YouTube commenters also blasted Davis and the other revelers.