Key Health Committee Senators Urge Making COVID-19 Antibodies Test Free for Everyone

The chairmen of the U.S. Senate’s top health committees urged Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to confirm that the new law allows free tests for Americans who have had COVID-19 and are likely immune to the disease. The $2.2 trillion CARES Act, enacted two weeks ago, specifically allows free tests for every American to determine whether they currently have COVID-19. The law also gives Secretary Azar the authority to make a second kind of test free that will determine whether someone has had the disease and therefore is likely immune, at least for a short time. Last Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first such antibodies test, and expects additional tests to detect antibodies to be developed and available for patients. Soon, antibody tests will be available at a local pharmacy or a doctor’s office and only require a pin prick of blood from your finger.

