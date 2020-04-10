Parson opposes voting by mail or expanding early voting during pandemic
Governor Parson says he’s not interested in changing state law to expand early voting or to vote by mail for upcoming elections. During a Capitol briefing, Parson says Missouri’s current election system is fine in dealing with the coronavirus crisis.
State Senator Lauren Arthur says the state’s voting system cries for improvement. She says forcing voters to stand in long lines and possibly risk their health in a pandemic to exercise their constitutional right is undemocratic and wrong.